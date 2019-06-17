''The South West Are Not Interested In 2023 Presidency, Here Is What We Want'' - Fani Kayode Replies Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has said that the South West is not interested in sharing power with the North but is interested in getting their freedom.

Fani Kayode’s comment is a direct reaction to the call made by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to cede the 2023 presidential slot to the South -West in order to honor Abiola.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle further shared that what is required is restructuring or separation from the North.

His words:

The solution to our problems is not a power shift but restructuring or separation. Even if you shift power between the north and south for the next 100 years it means nothing. As long as some regard themselves as the master race and others as their slaves nothing will change.

We are not interested in sharing power with the north: we are interested in winning our freedom from them.