Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd June 2019

Former senator and Chairman Silverbird television, Ben Murray Bruce took to his twitter page to lament about the state of education in Nigeria. Ben Murray Bruce expressed in a tweet that Nigeria’s Universities have been spending scarce resources on courses that are irrelevant to her.

A woman had been arrested in Kano State, Nigeria for allegedly stabbing her husband. The man identified as Saheed Hussain who is currently admitted at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital is battling for his life as he is placed under a critical situation. The couple was said to have been married for seven months before the incident.

A fire outburst has consumed a Toyota Car near the Senate Building in the University of Lagos, Akoka around 11.50am on Saturday, 22 of June 2019. The Fire Outburst which was tagged a ‘mysterious fire’ started by itself as it got the entire car razed. It was gathered that the University’s Firefighters came to curtail the fire but could not take it out, hence they had to invite the Lagos State Fire Service who helped to salvage the inferno before escalating.

A Nigerian fake doctor identified as Ibrahim Mustapha has been alleged to have performed over 500 surgeries and caused about 46 deaths before his arrest. he fake doctor who was arrested by the DSS Director in Cottage Hospital, Fufore in Adamawa State has confessed forging MBBS credentials he, however, denied causing the death of any patient throughout his career until his arrest.

A Final year student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, identified as Mr. Samuel Elias has committed suicide by drinking sniper. It was gathered that the death of the final year student of the Religious and Culture department was set to have been depressed because of his inability to graduate from the university.

Bauchi State House of Assembly under confusion as lawmakers elect different speakers in different elections. It was gathered that Suleiman a member of the Ningi Central Constituency and a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was elected speaker of the house as early as 7:00 am by 11 members out of the 31 lawmakers.

The police in Katsina state have arrested a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Garba Talawi and his girlfriend, Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya over the death of a 16-year-old housemaid. The DPO attached to Mashi Local Government, Mr Garba Talawai, and his girlfriend, Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya, were said to have arrested over the death of the housemaid, police reports.

A former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District, has advised the people of the Southeast to come together and take their place in mainstream national politics. The former Abia governor said that the decision-making process in Nigeria is something Ndigbo must intentional be a part of, and shouldn’t leave their fate in the hands of other Nigerians.

ccording to reports, a prophet identified as Jacob Ade Farinmade, the head of Celestial Church of Christ, Gospel Mission, Mosan, Ipaja, Lagos, has been taken into police custody for secretly burying a young lady he impregnated. Reports claim the young lady named Bunmi lost her life during childbirth and the suspect buried her without even informing her parents about her demise.

The brigade commander of the 32 artillery brigade, Owena Barracks, Akure, Ondo state, Zakari Abubakar on Saturday said that kidnappers in Ondo and Ekiti will soon completely disappear. Abubakar said this during a drone launching at Osi community in Akure north local government area of Ondo state.

