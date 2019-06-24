Alexx Ekubo Shades Uti Nwachukwu Over Post About Cee-C

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has taken a subtle jab at his fellow actor, Uti Nwachukwu for calling Cee-C the most successful out of the 2018 BBN housemates.

Uti Nwachukwu called out former housemates of the reality show after initially apologising for his berating comment when Cee-C was signed as an ambassador.

However Alexx Ekubo who stepped in to defend his friends, slammed Uti Nwachukwu over the post about Cee-C’s car as he told him to stop trying to impress social media users.

He wrote;

Don’t lose yourself trying to impress us on social media, we are NOT your real friends. WE DON’t EVEN KNOW YOU. #UnaMustHearWord#AlexxEkuboMemes