7 Interesting Facts About The New NNPC GMD, Kyari

by Valerie Oke

Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari was confirmed as the  Group General Manager(GGM) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation by President Muhammadu Buhari today, June 20th.

In this light, we bring to you 7 interesting facts to know about him.
  • Mr. Kyari from Borno State
  • He comes to the job as the 19th GMD of the NNPC with a rich profile of professional and service credentials.
  • He has over 32 years of experience in the oil and gas industry
  • “Under his watch, the Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC has recorded noticeable transformation in the management and sales of various Nigeria’s crude oil grades via an infusion of transparency and automation of the processes,” the NNPC said of him in his official profile on its website.
  • A 1987 Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree holder in Geology and Earth Science from the University of Maiduguri
  • He did his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) as a Well Site Geologist with the Directorate of Foods, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI) between 1987 and 1988.
  • Also, he was appointed General Manager Oil Stock Management, COMD where he worked till 2015 before being appointed Group General Manager, COMD and later Nigeria’s National Representative at OPEC.
Tags from the story
buhari, kyari, nnpc

