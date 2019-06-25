72-year-old Cele prophet buries young woman he impregnated near his church



One Jacob Adegboyega, Farinmade, a 72-year-old prophet of Celestial Church of Christ in Ipaja area, has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman he impregnated.

The deceased, an undergraduate, identified simply as Bunmi was said to have died during childbirth, and the cele prophet allegedly buried her secretly without informing her parents.

According to the reports, Bunmi was taken by her father to live with her mother after she was rusticated in her 200 level at Babcock University in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State in 2014.

Derayo Omisipi, the mother of the deceased thereafter took her to the cleric for spiritual deliverance and protection.

It was reported that the old prophet used the opportunity to lure the young girl into sleeping with him and getting her pregnant in the name of deliverance.

The cele prophet who is said to already have up to 10 wives did not allow the deceased to attend any antenatal clinic during the course of her pregnancy.

According to sources, the cele prophet only informed the girl’s mother of her death, after the had buried her in a shallow grave near his church premises.

It was the girl’s father who reported he matter to the police after he became unsettled when her mother could not offer any solid explanation about the whereabouts of the deceased.

The Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), is currently in charge of the matter and the cleric is being held there.

The spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, Mr Bala Elkanah confirmed the incident saying that the suspect had been charged to court for murder.