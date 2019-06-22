72-year-old Prophet Taken Into Custody For Secretly Burying A Young Lady He Impregnated

by Amaka

According to reports, a prophet identified as Jacob Ade Farinmade, the head of Celestial Church of Christ, Gospel Mission, Mosan, Ipaja, Lagos, has been taken into police custody for secretly burying a young lady he impregnated.

Prophet

ALSO READ: [VIDEO] Ned Nwoko Buys Magazine With Regina Daniels On the Cover With Dollars

Reports claim the young lady named Bunmi lost her life during childbirth and the suspect buried her without even informing her parents about her demise.

Before her demise, Bummi was allegedly  taken by her father to stay with her mother after she was rusticated in 200 level at Babcock University in 2014.

However, Bunmi’s mother, Derayo Omisipi, thereafter sought help for her daughter in the hands of Farinmade. She took her daughter to his church for spiritual deliverance and protection.

According to a report by TheNation, the cleric, who is already married to more than 10 wives, wasted no time in taking advantage of Bunmi’s state as he lured and impregnated her.

It was later gathered that the prophet refused to let the deceased go for any antenatal clinic throughout the duration of her pregnancy.

The cleric only announced the news of her death to her mother after he had laid her to rest in a shallow grave close to the church premises.

This didn’t sit well with the deceased father as he became curious to know what had happened to his daughter after her mother could not offer a valid explanation about her whereabouts.

He then informed the police about the matter which led to the arrest of the prophet.
Tags from the story
lady, Prophet, Prophet Farinmade

You may also like

British parliament passes first brexit bill vote

Kano State Appoints First Female Accountant General

Man shares picture of a N1,500 pencil he bought in Ikoyi, Lagos

Senator Albishir is Dead

Akpabu to be Tried for Illegal Possession of Firearms

Tinubu Dedicates ‘Man Of The Year’ Award To Nigerians

Power Uti arraigned before court for murder

Presidency To Deposit N1.5bn In 2014 For 11th Aircraft

Be Honest: Buhari says even their worst enemy can attest to the fact his government has done well in the area of security – Do you agree???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *