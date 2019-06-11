”79 is the magic number” – Rauf Aregbesola Reacts To Emergence Of Ahmed Lawan As The New Senate President

Following the emergence of Ahmed Lawan as the new Senate president of Nigeria, prominent Nigerians such as Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun state, and co have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

This group of people has expressed surprise at the landmark victory which was recorded by the Yobe born legislator.

Ahmed Lawan defeated his rival, Ali Ndume, by a wide margin of 79 votes to 28 votes.

Reactions:

79 is the magic number — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) June 11, 2019

Congratulations Senator Ahmed Lawan. President of the Senate. — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) June 11, 2019

Ahmed Lawan: 79 Mohammed Ali Ndume: 28 Ahmed Lawan has it, for @SPNigeria! #NASSElection — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) June 11, 2019

Sen. Ahmed Lawan: 79 Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume: 28 Thank you our friends from the other side. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 11, 2019

Ahmed Lawan 79 Ndume 28. That’s a landslide. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 11, 2019

