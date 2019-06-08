8 Amazing Things You Should Know About New Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila

The member representing Surulere constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been elected speaker of the 9th Assembly.

In this light, we bring to you 8 things you should know about him.

See below:

Femi Gbajabiamila was born on June 25, 1962.

Gbaja Biamila attended Igbobi College in Yaba, Lagos, King William’s College on the Isle of Man, United Kingdom,[1] Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, United States, and the University of Lagos in Lagos

As a young lawyer, Femi Gbajabiamila started his career with the prestigious law firm of Bentley, Edu and Co, a Lagos based law firm where he distinguished himself as a brilliant legal practitioner.

He attended John Marshall Law School in Atlanta Georgia where he graduated top of his class earning himself a Juris Doctorate. After passing his Georgia bar exams in 2001 he set up a law firm in Atlanta Georgia where he practiced law until his return to Nigeria though with issue of being banned from Practice in same Georgia.

He delved into partisan politics and offer himself up for service on the platform of the then Alliance for Democracy (AD). After a rigorous and highly competitive campaign, Gbajabiamila succeeded in ousting the incumbent member of the House of Representatives from Surulere constituency 1 and clinched his party’s nomination for the seat.

A popular cliché amongst members of the House and particularly the ruling party was that “the fear of Gbajabiamila is the beginning of wisdom”. Such a pronouncement was borne not out of fear of Gbajabiamila but out of the profound respect, his colleagues accorded him.

Gbajabiamila was the first and only legislator to bring a motion on the floor of the House for the invocation of the doctrine of necessity, during the illness and absence of President Umar Musa Yar’adua, which led to the swearing-in of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as Acting President.

In 2014, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Leader of Opposition in the House of Representatives led his colleagues into the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC).