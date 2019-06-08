”8 Reasons Nigeria is the worst country to live in the world” – Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke

''8 Reasons Why Nigeria is the worst country to live in the world'' - Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has stated that Nigeria is the worst country to live in the world.

The highly controversial figure who spoke via his Twitter handle highlighted his reasons as shared below.
  • Nigeria has more HIV-infected babies than ANY country in the world.
  • Nigeria is the most dangerous place for women to have children in the world.
  • Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world
  •  Nigeria has more children out of school than ANY other county in the world.
  • Nigerian banks charge the highest interest rates in the world.
  • Nigeria is amongst the seven worst countries on the World Bank’s Human Capital Index.
  • Nigeria is the worst country to live in the world.
  • Nigeria is one of the ten most difficult countries to do business in the world. WHY WHY WHY?

See his tweet below:
Tags from the story
Fani Kayode, nigeria

