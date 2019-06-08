8th Senate Valedictory: David Mark, Ali Ndume gush over Saraki

The 8th National Assembly draws to a close in a few days, and members of the Senate at plenary on Thursday took to the floor to give their valedictory remarks.

Senator David Mark, Ali Ndume, was one of those to speak. The event was one missed with joy and sadness. Emotions ran high as Lawmakers in the Red Chambers expressed themselves, some for the last time.

David Mark Said: “I have been here for 20yrs and I can say without fear that you, Bukola Saraki have developed the Senate to an enviable height. ”

“I look forward to a day in this Country where there will be no election petition to be treated by the Judiciary because everyone will be satisfied with our electoral process. ”

Ali Ndume said: “I respect you for your resilience and always standing for what you believe in Bukola Saraki. I have never taken anybody consciously on a personal basis, I do that based on what I think is right.”

“I know the 8th Senate has done so much work and I hope the 9th Senate will learn from the 8th Senate.”