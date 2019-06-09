9th Assembly: 2015 taught us lessons, we have learned them well – APC

by Verity

President Muhammadu Buhari had in Thursday morning had a closed-door meeting with Senator Danjuma Goje and Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Goje and Lawan have both been gunning for the highest seat at the Red Chambers in the soon to begin, 9th Senate.

However, after the meeting Senator Goje agreed to step down for Senator Lawan.

The All Progressives Congress(APC) earlier revealed that the party and Buhari are rallying strongly behind Lawan and Rep member, Femi Gbajabiamila, ahead of the commencement of the 9th National Assembly.

The party said 2015 has taught them lessons, which have they have learned, and are looking forward to a very productive Executive-Legislature Engagement.
