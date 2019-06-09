9th Assembly: 64 Senators Declare Support For Ahmad Lawan’ Senate President Bid

As the June 11 date for the swearing-in ceremony for federal legislators approaches, the coast is looking clear for Ahmad Lawan to become the Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

The majority leader in the 8th Senate has been endorsed by 64 out of the 109 senators in Nigeria putting him ahead of Senator Ali Ndume who is also contesting for the Senate President.

The other known aspirant for the Senate President’s seat, Senator Danjuma Goje dropped his bid for Ahmad Lawan after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari.

See the list of senators who have declared support for Lawan below: