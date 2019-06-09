9th Assembly: Okorocha Bundled Out Of Venue Despite Court Order

by Valerie Oke

9th Assembly: Okorocha Bundled Out Of Venue Despite Court Order

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, was denied entrance into the venue where the inauguration of the 9th national Assembly is taking place, despite securing a court order instructing the Independent National Electoral Commission to present him his certificate of return a senator.

The former governor won the election as the member representing Imo West senatorial district but the Resident Electoral Commission(INEC) for the state said he made the declaration under duress.

Rochas was said to have arrived the National Assembly as early as 7;30 early this morning and headed to the clerk’s office for accreditation but was denied.

 
Tags from the story
APC, inec, Rochas

