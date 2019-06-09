9thAssembly: Femi Gbajabiamila Becomes Speaker Of House Of Reps

by Olayemi Oladotun

Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila has won the election to become the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly after defeating Honourable Umaru Bago.

Following the emergence of Ahmad Lawan as President of the Nigeria Senate in the 9th Assembly.

Members-elect of the House of Representatives started voting for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker under the supervision of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori as at 3:48 pm.

When the roll call was taken, 358 members-elect were in attendance for the exercise.

Femi Gbajabiamila polled 283 votes to defeat Umaru Bago who polled 75 votes.
