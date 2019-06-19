A 100-Level Student Of LAUTECH Slumps And Dies While Exercising

An undergraduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology identified as Moyosore Abdul Akinde, a 100-level student of the Department of Biochemistry was said to have slumped during an athletic exercise session at the school’s sports centre.

According to reports, the deceased died on his way to the health centre after he slumped.

The cause of his death is still unknown according to the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Akin Fadeyi. he said;

He died on his way to the heath centre. What really happened is still unknown because he died on his way to the heath centre. The incident occurred during the weekend and not on Monday. “Had it been that he made it to the heath centre, the doctors would have told us the cause of his death. You know that LAUTECH is a non-residential institution and, everybody has access to the sport facilities. “He is not the only one that has been using the facilities. But, no one can say what happened,” he said

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Micheal Ologunde, while reacting to the loss ordered the sports centre be closed down for three days in honour of the deceased.