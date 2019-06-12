''A useful idot and accursed slave'' - Fani Kayode Slams, DSP, Omo Agege For Kneeling Down To Greet Buhari

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has slammed the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, for going down on his knees to greet president Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy visit.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle queried how he would provide check and balance in the national assembly if he is already going on his knees to greet the president when the job has not begun.

His tweet below:

This is the newly-elected DSP,Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege,KNEELING before @MBuhari.Can we expect this creature to act as a check and balance to the executive?What makes a man bow and tremble before another?Has he no self-respect,dignity or honor?A useful idot and accursed slave is born. pic.twitter.com/CM48sphE7v — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 12, 2019

