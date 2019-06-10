‘A Wedding Ring Looks So Good On My Finger’ – Princess Shyngle

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle rocked a wedding ring on her finger for the first time as she shows it off on social media.

She revealed that she can’t wait to be a Mrs someday and pleaded with God to bless her with a husband before she turn 30.

Shyngle wrote:

‘Damnnn a wedding ring looks so damn good on my finger I can’t wait to be a Mrs someday God please bless me with a husband before I turn 30 I pray bae sees this oh #setpic #melaninpoppin #blackisbeautiful #saynotobleaching#gambianprincess #princessshyngle photo credit and makeup by @maryjayblaq , snatched waist by @mapiatea’

