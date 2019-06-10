ACP Abayomi Shogunle Reveals How Much One Can Make From Being Slapped

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigeria Police ACP Abayomi Shogunle took to his twitter account to reveal how much Pamilerin can make from the infamous dirty slap he received from Perruzzi.

News broke out in the early hours of Monday morning that Nigerian singer, Peruzzi slapped a twitter influencer who called him out on social media over his nagging not to win the Headies Next Rated award.

The popular Abayomi Shogunle reacting to the situation advised Pamilerin how much he can make from being slapped if he calls the police.

See his post below:

