Actor, Emeka Enyiocha Slams Trolls Who Complained About Quality Of His Pictures

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actor, Emeka Enyiocha, had a heated exchange with some of his followers on Instagram yesterday after being criticised for the quality of his pictures on the platform.

The IG users had asked the actor to change his phone as the quality of pictures it takes isn’t befitting of his status as a celebrity.

Emeka Enyiocha who wasn’t buying that at all took some time to reply to the users. He told one of the fans that he loves his phone and also queried the right of the other to question him.

See their exchange below:

Emeka Enyiocha

Emeka Enyiocha
