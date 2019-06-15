Actor Gideon Okeke and wife expecting their first child together

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera are set to become parents.

According to reports, the couple who had their white wedding in April are expecting their first child together. Gideon shared the news on social media by posting a photo of his wife rocking her bump.

Gideon on his part made news a few months back after he slammed gay marriage following the announcement that ace fashion designer Marc Jacobs married his boyfriend.

Reacting to the news, Gideon wrote;

“You go world…For the Effeminacy of the Man. You go world…For making the word SODOMY seem cool. You go world…For negating the order set by The Creator. The one who makes NO MISTAKES. You go world…For serving your protestant agenda to generations unborn. Building a community inside of humanity. You go world. But I and my household are NOT of this world. So we don’t know what Yall be talking ’bout. YES, I SAID IT. (2nd Timothy 3 ),