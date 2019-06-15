Actor Gideon Okeke and wife expecting their first child together

by Temitope Alabi

[Photo]: Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and wife expecting their first child together

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera are set to become parents.

According to reports, the couple who had their white wedding in April are expecting their first child together. Gideon shared the news on social media by posting a photo of his wife rocking her bump.

Gideon on his part made news a few months back after he slammed gay marriage following the announcement that ace fashion designer Marc Jacobs married his boyfriend.

Reacting to the news, Gideon wrote;

“You go world…For the Effeminacy of the Man. You go world…For making the word SODOMY seem cool. You go world…For negating the order set by The Creator. The one who makes NO MISTAKES. You go world…For serving your protestant agenda to generations unborn. Building a community inside of humanity. You go world. But I and my household are NOT of this world. So we don’t know what Yall be talking ’bout. YES, I SAID IT. (2nd Timothy 3 ),[Photo]: Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and wife expecting their first child together
Tags from the story
Gideon Okeke

You may also like

'I did not get a dime from Olamide from my two hit songs' - Lyta speaks

‘Olamide never gave me a dime for my hit songs’ – Lyta

‘A woman is to be loved’- Wizkid makes cryptic post amid rumor of dating Tiwa Savage

Why I Decided To Become An Artiste – Cobhams Asuquo

Sexual assault: Beverly Hills police investigating Weinstein, Toback

Nadia Buari Shares First Picture of Her Baby Daddy

Petition for Meek Mill’s release collates over 100,000 signatures

“Lolu, I Am Looking For Assurance” – Anto declares (Video)

Radio presenters pimp Ghanaian celebrities out – Ola Michael shakes major table

Nigeria Football Federation Unveils Its Jersey For Brazil 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *