Actor Ik Ogbonna’s Estranged Wife, Sonia Morales Lectures On The Definition Of Class

Sonia Morales, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has taken out time to give a lecture on the definition of class.

The model has been in the news in recent times after she confirmed that she has broken up with IK Ogbonna but she won’t deny him the chance of seeing their daughter.

Sonia Morales in a new post on Instagram talked about the meaning of class.

She wrote:

Class is not about the brand of your handbag, CLASS is an attitude, a lifestyle, its how you carry yourself, how you speak of life, yourself and others in general. #CLASS is what is in you, not what you put on yourself.