Actor, Uche Maduagwu Seals Davido, Chioma’s Relationship, Shades Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has endorsed and sealed Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma relationship by burying their love under the ocean with prayers.

He also slammed haters who will wake up every morning and starting others bad in their relationship.

Uche Maduagwu also took a swipe at Tonto Dikeh in the process by telling haters to ask God for common sense, if the controversial actress can ask for boobs as birthday gift.

He wrote:

I have buried @davidoofficial and @thechefchi LOVE under the OCEAN with prayer, no minimum wage haters can separate them… Haters, keep your opinion about these two power couple under your dirty ARMPIT for havest next year, nobody can ever separate this two because their love is made in HEAVEN. To all the " anopheles female mosquito haters " waiting patiently for them to break up in Lagos, or Atlanta, may you continue to wait and look for your original GENDER like those in the Bob Chukwu Emeka Risky Whatsapp group. Please, can i hear an " Amen "? Why is it that some people will just wake up in the MORNING and start wishing others bad in their RELATIONSHIP? If you are allegic to seeing celebrity HAPPY couples on social media in Naija, why not go for a 14 days marathon deliverance in CHURCH as summer holiday? If someone can ask Jesus for new BOOBS as BIRTHDAY gift in Nollywood, why can't you ask Jesus for radical common sense?

