Actor, Yul Edochie, Narrates How He Survived Ghastly Car Accident

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed on Instagram how he miraculously survived a car crash on his way to the east from Lagos.

The actor revealed that on his way to the east, his car was running between 100-120 km per hour and suddenly the car lost control.

Sharing a photo of his demanged car, Yul Edochie wrote;

Yesterday I miraculously survived this terrible accident.

All I can say is ‘thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive.

Thank you blessed mother Mary.

I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right.

I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises.

I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thank you.

I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well.

God is alive.

Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity.

Be close to God.

God is everything!

See pictures below: