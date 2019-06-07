Actress, Adunni Ade Clocks A Year Older With Stunning Photos

Beautiful actress and mother of two, Adunni Ade didn’t come to play as she has shared some stunning photos of herself to mark her new age. She looked quite different and as classy as ever.

Adunni was born to an American/German mother and a Nigerian Father in Queens, New York. She is also a graduate of Accounting from the University of Kentucky.

The actress is a year older today June 7, 2019. She shared the photos of herself with the words;

“It’s My Birthday!

Guess what I’m getting?

I’m Getting Older

I’m Getting Wiser

I’m Getting Stronger

& most importantly,

I’m Getting Love!

Love from within!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUN-DUN”

See more photos below: