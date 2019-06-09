Actress, Adunni Ade Reacts After Funny Toheeb Recreates Her Outfit [Photos]

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress and video vixen, Adunni Ade who celebrated her birthday two days ago with her stunning outfit has reacted to a recreation of her birthday outfit by popular Instagram comedian, Funny Toheeb

Funny Toheeb who is known for his outrageous mimicking of celebrities’ outfit, took to Instagram to show off his own version of the actress’ dress.

Also Read: Just In: Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, Releases 23-Man List For AFCON 2019, Drops Iheanacho

Reacting to this stunt, Adunni Ade confirmed that the comedian killed the show. She wrote:

He said what you ordered VS what you got Lordy!
You kilt it @funnytoheeb

Adunni Ade
Tags from the story
Adunni Ade, Funny Toheeb

You may also like

Checkout Photos From Okonjo-Iweala’s Son & Chinua Achebe’s Granddaughter Wedding

Jim Iyke Writes Emotional Letter To His Son On Instagram

Rita Ora reveals why she has frozen her eggs at 26 (video)

Why We Won’t Meddle In The Drama Between Rochas And INEC – APC

Finally: Police speak on Zamfara State alleged massacre of 120 people

Agbani Darego launches personal website

Nigerian Threatens to Slap Mary Kay Out of Actress-Juliet Ibrahim’s Foundation

‘Take your bad luck somewhere else’ – Mercy Aigbe dragged over her comment on Sanwo-Olu’s page

Frank Edoho Denies Having Marital Problems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *