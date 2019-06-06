Actress Angela Okorie Drops Bombshell For Haters Sleeping With Her Man

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has taken to her Instagram to rant about haters who sleeps with her man and still come to social media to hail her.
While it remains unknown who she is directing her post at, below is what she shared.
What she wrote:
View this post on Instagram
There are lots of them doing social media love, Preaching Gospel yet they don’t even know God , Some calling You sis Sis kill u there 😡😡😡😡 They comment lovely words on purpose, shameless people 🙈🙈🙈🙈 And goes to snitch, say ill things about u, Still goes behind to sleep with ur man And comes back to say love u sis God will punish all of you one by one God will expose you all in Jesus a name Amen. Speaking badly about me will only destroy you especially when I have been of help to you. I said God will punish you I said what I said, Every unfriendly friend In my life be destroyed by fire They will still come and comment here If u know your self and comment on my page Thunder will strick you. VeryAnyhoww things them 😡😡