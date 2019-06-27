Actress, Angela Okorie Shares Raunchy Photo Of Her Unclad Body

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie recently took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her unclad body in bed and this is causing quite a stir on social media.

Angela Okorie

 

In the photo, the actress showed off her cleavage leaving little to the imagination of her fans and followers. To protect her modesty, she had one arm cupping her cleavage as she wished her fans and followers goodnight.

An IG follower identified as drfijay attributed the actress’ fresh skin to the use of phone filter camera.

However, this comment caught the attention of the actress as she wasted no time in blasting the follower.

She wrote:

“bros forget i fine scarra filter or no filter i sure say for ona generation ona no get my type self, if you see something good just appreciate Am pass no Dey no anyhow”

See photo below:

Angela's bossom

 

 

 

