Actress, Beverly Osu Sends Warning To Ladies Who Parade Fake A*s

Former Big Brother Africa winner, Beverly Osu has taken to her Instagram page to advice young ladies who are undergoing surgery to enhance their body.

Beverly Osu pointed out that she is not against anyone undergoing surgery but it is more advisable to stay fit and squat regularly.

It seems the reality star is shaking a table that has a lot of Nollywood actresses on it such as Tonto Dikeh, Angela Okorie etc.

She said in an Instagram post:

“Ladies I’m not against any of you doing your bumbum but guys please if you are gonna do your body, do the bumbum well! Please

The bumbum nowadays is just looking like a box. Or lion sugar cube. Like…Braah WTF is going on.

Everybody ass looks Spongebob square pant.

And then short girls come do yansh again! They will now look as if they are dropping. Like they are about to drop. Like do your bumbum but do it nicely. OR Better still wear your butt-pad.

Like wtf, the amount of sponge Bob square box yansh that I have been seeing that doctors have done. It’s not really proper.

Also Read: “The biggest money mistake I ever made was money spent on my wedding”- Ubi Franklin

What the fuvk guys.

So many millions to get square box yansh????? Neverrrrrr. I would go to the gym and squat. LoooooooooooL”