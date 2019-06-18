Actress, Cassy Nze Calls For The Arrest Of Dprince & Rema For Abusing An Underage Girl

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Cassy Nze has called for the arrest of Don Jazzy’s artistes, DPrince and Rema for allegedly abusing an underage girl.

The actress is reacting to allegations by Samantha that D’prince and Rema’s manager had fun with her friends and they refused to pay after the action.

The actress warned people to stop chilling with broke celebrities. She revealed that most Nigerian celebrities are broke.

Cassy Nze also called for the arrest of Mavin acts, DPrince and Rema for flirting with an underaged lady after revealing the girl is under 18.

Cassy Nze
