Actress, Nancy Iheme Celebrates Birthday, Reveals How She Lost Her Twin Brother

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy, who is celebrating her birthday today, 12th June, has narrated her life experience as she shares cleavage-baring photos.

The actress also recounts how she lost her twin brother 15 years and wondered whether she could survive alone until she combined her brother’s character with her own.

Read her post:

I was born into this world in two forms.A male and a female,15 years on earth;I lost my other me(my twin brother)…I felt I wasn’t going to make it alone cause I was so attached to my other being.

Well,look at me now…,I became the two all in one(myself in appearance and my brothers strength within)…I became bold,courageous and daring…people made fun of me,threw hateful words at me,rejected me,told me I wasn’t good enough,said I was never going to amount to anything..I smiled,I gathered all the negativity and boxed them,moved on and proved them all wrong.

It was only the grace of God that brought me this far.i am forever grateful and will never seize to adore him.

Today! I begin a new journey…a new phase and a better story.

As I mark my birthday today in adoration and gratitude to God,I urge you all to help me say a big AMEN to all my prayers cause it has been my source of strength..

Happy birthday to me.. I AM THE PARAGON OF BEAUTY AND MY MOTHERS PRIDE..

I am @ihemenancy the girl with a different vibe.

♊️ Queen.