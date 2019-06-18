Actress, Nse Ikpe Etim Slams Followers Who Body Shamed Her

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, has declared that she is no mood to take nonsense comments about her body as she slams a fan who tried to body shame her.

The actress, who is on the set of a new movie with actor, Wale Ojo showed no mercy to a follower who tried to body shame her when she shared a new photo.

The follower wrote on the actress’s photo:

What’s with the neck

And she replied:

I have one… do you have one?

See their conversation below: