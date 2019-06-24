Actress, Queen Wokoma And Her Husband Seperate After A Year

According to news making rounds, Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma and her husband, Prince Kalada Allison, have seperated after a year together.

The news was announced by Wokoma’s husband on his Instagram page just few days after preaching about avoiding broken homes by all cost.

The couple, who got married in September, 2017, welcomed a baby a boy together.

Her husband publicly took to Instagram page to confirm the split but he didn’t reveal the reasons. However, he placed much emphasis on having peace of mind.

In his words:

“There is always an end to everything, this is the end of us, it’s best we go our seperate ways, please no bashing for the sake of our innocent son, i believe this is the best decision ever, peace is priceless, and no man wants to die before his time, i am by this formally letting the general public know that Queen Wokoma is no longer my wife, pending our final annulment (divorce). I wish her and ever she intends to spend her life with the best in future. #peaceispriceless”

See full post below: