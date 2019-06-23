Actress Regina Daniels’ Step-son Promises To Break The Voodoo She Used On His Father

Emzy Ned Nwoko, stepson of teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed that the actress used voodoo on his father, Ned Nwoko.

The teenage star posted a picture and she captioned it “i am loved perfectly.”

Reacting to the post, Ned Nwoko’s son, Emzy dismissed the claim that the actress is perfectly loved and he alleged that the actress charmed his father into marrying her in the comment section.

Not being satisfied with his comment, Emzy took to his page to declarre that the relationship between Regina Daniels and his father will soon end.

