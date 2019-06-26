Actress, Rukky Sanda Reveals Unique Way She Treats Her Guest

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian actress, Rukky Sanda, is doing something that is rarely done in Nigerian homes by telling her guests to wash their plates after eating in her house.

The actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that if a guest comes to her house, the guest should bear in mind that he/she has to the dishes.

Rukky Sanda, however, revealed that her visit might be in luck not to wash dishes if her cleaner is around. This is quite a strange and unique treatment for a visitor by most Nigerians. (Hmmm)

