Actress, Uche Ogbodo drags troll who said she will not make a beautiful bride

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo definitely has no chill.

The stunning mom of one put a troll in his place after the latter came on her page to insult her.

Trouble started after Uvche posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress with the caption; ‘Do I make a beautiful bride? Honest opinions only.’

The troll wasted no time in responding to Uche’s question causing the actress to go all out on her.

The troll whose name is Oyinyenchi Gifted commented saying; With the way you are going naked, I don’t think so.’

Uche wasted no time in responding saying; ‘Go to hell. Is it ur naked?

Recall the actress made news a few weeks ago after when went posed naked for her birthday photos.