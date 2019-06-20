Actress, Uche Ogbodo drags troll who said she will not make a beautiful bride

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo definitely has no chill.

The stunning mom of one put a troll in his place after the latter came on her page to insult her.

Trouble started after Uvche posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress with the caption; ‘Do I make a beautiful bride? Honest opinions only.’

Actress Uche Ogbodo drags troll who said she will not make a beautiful bride

The troll wasted no time in responding to Uche’s question causing the actress to go all out on her.

The troll whose name is Oyinyenchi Gifted commented saying; With the way you are going naked, I don’t think so.’

Uche wasted no time in responding saying; ‘Go to hell. Is it ur naked?

Recall the actress made news a few weeks ago after when went posed naked for her birthday photos.

Actress Uche Ogbodo drags troll who said she will not make a beautiful bride
Tags from the story
Uche Ogbodo

You may also like

Donald Trump calls Madonna ‘disgusting’ following her women’s march speech | Watch

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Late Nollywood Actor, Obi Madubogwu

Hushpuppi acquires new Bentley Bentayga

Why we put up our mansion for sale – Paul Okoye

Islam Has Changed The Way I Dress — Liz Anjorin

Say No To Racism: Davido, Samuel Eto’o, Adebayor Take A Stand In Support Of Barcelona’s Dani Alves

Covenant University Graduate Searching For A Husband Lists Weird Specifications

Atlanta funeral scheduled for Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly

Why Muna Obiekwe Kept His Illness Secret – Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *