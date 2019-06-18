Address herdsmen activities or expect retaliation – Aare Onakakanfo Council

The Aare Onakakanfo Council led by Gani Adams has advised the federal government to stop all activities of “killer herdsmen” in the south-west expect retaliation.

This was contained in a communique signed by its members.

According to the council, the activities of herders “who have been ravaging our land” have become unbearable for the Yoruba race, as the herdsmen have caused several havoc in their region.

The council called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate action, as they can no longer overlook the herdmen’s activities.

“The campaign of blood by Fulani herdsmen, who have been ravaging our land, kidnapping, killing, maiming and raping our people in recent years has become a serious source of concern for the Yoruba race; a race renowned for their staunch passion for peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, and development,” the communique read.

“It is disheartening and most embarrassing that the group, despite several appeals to their consciousness and common sense, has continued to wreak havoc on our land, and forcibly planning to reap where they have not sown.

“They have been plundering Yorubaland, and we recognize evil when we see it. Every true blood of the Yoruba race is at the risk of being haunted and slaughtered by this reckless group if we keep sugar-coating the bloody implications of their evil enterprise.

“We are acquainted with the nature of Fulani nomads in the past, and we know as a matter of fact that they were not carrying AK47s. It is because of this naked truth that we ask that these people be labelled as what they are.

“Consequently, we hereby ask these Fulani marauders to stop their murderous activities and vacate every inch of Yorubaland they currently ravage. Failure to reconcile themselves with these terms may warrant maximum retaliation as the principle dictates that a bully only respects a bully.”

The council also named some “dark spot” areas in its region, urging the federal government to take action.