Adesua Etomi questions God – See funny prayer

Adesua Etomi, a Nollywood actress and wife of superstar singer, Banky W. has taken to Twitter to pray a funny kind of prayer about her face and her hairline.

The Nollywood actress said that God made her hairline too close to her eyebrows and as such, whenever she tries to gel her her, it affects some part of her face — Adding that she was awaiting God’s response on the situation.

She tweeted:

Dear Lord,

Let me start off by saying I love you. Quick question, what were you going for when you made my hairline this close to my brows? No disrespect but lord, I can’t gel my hair without ‘gelling’ part of my face. Waiting for your reply. Thank you.

Your susu.

See post

