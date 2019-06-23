AIr Peace Plane Mishap: Nairamarley Escaped Narrowly

by Eyitemi

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, has shared that he escaped the air peace mishap by a whisker by not making it to the airport on time to catch the flight.

According to the singer who made this known in an Instagram message to comedian, Party Jollof, he said he was supposed to catch the flight from Abuja to Warri where he was supposed to perform before pulling out of the show for reasons best known to him.

Nairamarley, only recently left the EFCC net after spending weeks in detention over an alleged internet fraud ”Yahoo Yahoo” link.

What he posted below:
