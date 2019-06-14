Aisha Buhari’s N772,200 dress to Democracy Day Dinner

by Verity

Aisha Buhari N772,200 dress to Democracy Day Dinner

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has been a fashionista and no one can deny the fact.

Mrs Buhari not only rocks an amazing fashion style, they also never come as cheap.

The First Lady stirred up a sort of debate, after she rocked a stylish Oscar De La Renta dress during the Democracy Day dinner and gala on Tuesday night.

The dress, an Oscar de la Renta Silk-Crepe Cape-Back Caftan costs a whooping $2,145(N772,200), and was made by American haute couture designer, Oscar De La Renta.

Currently sold out, the dress which use to cost $4,290 (1,544,400), now is now being retailed for $2,145 about N772,200.

Mrs Buhari has never hidden her love Oscar de la Renta, 2017 she also rocked the brand during a reception she held for her visiting Ugandan counterpart, Janet Museveni.

 

 
