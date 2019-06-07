AIT Ban: What Buhari used to coerce NBC boss to shut down AIT – Omokri

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Reno Omokri says the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Kawu was coerced to suspend AIT and Raypower over an alleged N2.5billion Fraud.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted bail to Kawu after being docked for allegedly misappropriating N2.5 billion.

Kawu, alongside three others, is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on 12-count charges.

Count one of the charges reads: That you, IS’HAQ MODIBBO KAWU (m), SIR LUCKY OMOlUWA and DIPO ONIFADE (m) sometime between December 2016 and May 2017, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired with each other to use the position of IS’HAQ MODIBBO KAWU, as Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission to confer corrupt advantage on SIR LUCKY OMOLUWA, your friend and associate by recommending to the Hon Minister of Information to approve payment of the sum of N25 Billion to PINNACLE COMMUNICATIONS ND, 0 private company owned by ’SIR LUCKY OMOLUWA as “Seed Grant” under the Digital Switch-Over Programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria when you knew that the sand company was not entitled to receive such grant and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 26 ( l )(c) and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Omokri noted that the Buhari led government has used the ongoing case as a yardstick to coerce the Director General of the NBC to shut down, as the cabal were ready to pull the strings if Kawu, didn’t dance to their tune.

He tweeted: This is the leverage @MBuhari’s administration used to coerce the DG of NBC to shut down @AIT_Online and RayPower. The man is being prosecuted by @officialEFCC for fraud. If Kawu refused to play ball, the cabal would pull the strings.

