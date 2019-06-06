AIT shutdown: I warned you people in 2015 but you ostracised me – Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has also joined many Nigerians to shout against the recent shut down of AIT and Raypower.

The National Broadcasting Commission(NBC) had shut down the media house indefinitely, for conducting themselves in a way that is against their ethics.

Fani-Kayode reacting to the shut down said he had warned Nigerians both in 2015 and even in 2019 but he was “ostracised” for it.

He added also while speaking via his Twitter handle on Thursday night, that the worst was yet to come.

He said;

AIT shut down!

I warned Nigerians in 2015 and I was maligned and hated for it. I warned Nigerians in 2019 and I was ignored, despised and ostracised for it. Even now Nigerians still don’t know the nature of the monster that plagues and afflicts them. The worst is yet to come.