“Alcohol Does Not Remove Peoples Bra And Pant, People Do” – Nollywood Actor Slams Etinosa For Going Nude

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Etinosa for blaming alcohol as her reason for going nude on MC galaxy live Instagram.
Uche who made his view known via an Instagram post said “Alcohol do not remove peoples bra or pants, but people do.’
@etinosaofficial Alcohol does not remove someones " BRA " and " PANT " on Instagram live VIDEO, people do… 🍷🥃Please, let us fear God. @etinosaofficial even in #Nollywood movies that GHOST usually do FAINT, 🤣i have never seen where #ALCOHOL will buy DATA from either #Glo or #MTN, go straight to @mcgalaxymcg page on #instagram, start or join a live video and begin to remove a GIRLS underwear, 👗omg, is that alcohol a spiritual #HUSBAND or boyfriend? 🤣Even the Holy Bible clearly says in Proverbs 20:1 " Wine is a mocker, strong drink a brawler, And whoever is intoxicated by it is not wise ". ✏️ @etinosaofficial because of you, I insulted @mcgalaxymcg, but now, he has come out to allegedly say that your NUDE #video on Instagram was a " planned work ", 🙏🏻@mcgalaxymcg might be a lot of things, but what does he stand to gain by telling a LIE? Even the bible says in Galatians 6:7 " Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap ".