Alex Ekubo’s Special Message To Muslims Who Are Celebrating Eldir- Kabir But Refused To Give Him Rice

Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has vowed to pay Muslims who are celebrating Salah but refuse to give him food back in their own coins when Christmas comes around in December.
The actor made this known via his Instagram page today, June 5th.
To Whom it may Concern. I don’t even understand how I will be eating Noodles & boiled egg on Salah day, & I’m in Lagos. Okay, no! No wahala, 2 can play this game, let me see a Musa, Abubakar, Kafayat that will tell me “Baba make I come chop rice & chicken for your house on Christmas day” its that stick they use in turning party jollof I will use & beat you like one of those thieves they crucified Jesus with. *Ikedi, boil 6 Noodles 5 eggs for me * & lock my gate. Una wey see meat chop Happy #EidMubarak 🙄😡😡