”Alex Unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas” – Nollywood Actor Reveals

by Eyitemi

''Alex Unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas'' - Nollywood Actor Reveals

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has revealed that former BBNaija housemate, Alex Unusual, is the only house destined to marry a rich dude while the rest would only end up as baby mamas.

The actor made this known in an Instagram post today, June 18th.

What he wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@alex_unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas… 🤣🤣This prophecy just came in now, 🚚so, dear haters, carry your calender and mark it, ✏️the kind of grace that is #following my #baby sister is bigger than any new YAM #festival, 🤣my #dear, its not about who can pass #Jamb with minimum wage INSULT, or who claim to be the first #lady of VIRGIN Republic association,🔥no, #destiny can never be changed. Most of these other Ex female housemate #LIKE money more than DANGOTE, 💰yet, they have refused to put on the #good character of a virtuous #WIFE material, 💎some will open their mouth and claim they make more money than even @femiotedola per day, 🤣but @alex_unusual is humble, and does not try to pull down a fellow woman, so why will God not give her a billionaire husband?👑 #repost #BBnaija #instapic #love #Tolex #BBnaija2019 #instagram #share #DoubleWahala #FollowMe #beautiful #fashion #Lagos #Tuesday #Nigeria #follow #marriage #smile

A post shared by African Actor (@uchemaduagwu) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Alex Unusual, Uche Maduagwu

You may also like

The Black Soap Miracle

Annie Idibia Shares Lovely Vacation Photo with Her Daughters

Pregnant Funke Akindele Gets 41st Birthday Surprise From Her Husband And Crew Members (Video)

24 Things You Should Never, Ever Say On A First Date

10 months after parting ways with Davido, Kamal Ajiboye takes over as Seyi Shay’s manager

Heartbroken Lady Ends Her Relationship Of 3 Years After She Found This Chat On Her Boyfriend’s Phone (Photos)

Photos – Susan Peters Tweets New Pics of Herself & Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson

Unidentified Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen In Ogun

Keep Calm And Pray! A Prayer For When Your Heart Is Broken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *