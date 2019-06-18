''Alex Unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas'' - Nollywood Actor Reveals

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has revealed that former BBNaija housemate, Alex Unusual, is the only house destined to marry a rich dude while the rest would only end up as baby mamas.
The actor made this known in an Instagram post today, June 18th.
What he wrote:
@alex_unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas… 🤣🤣This prophecy just came in now, 🚚so, dear haters, carry your calender and mark it, ✏️the kind of grace that is #following my #baby sister is bigger than any new YAM #festival, 🤣my #dear, its not about who can pass #Jamb with minimum wage INSULT, or who claim to be the first #lady of VIRGIN Republic association,🔥no, #destiny can never be changed. Most of these other Ex female housemate #LIKE money more than DANGOTE, 💰yet, they have refused to put on the #good character of a virtuous #WIFE material, 💎some will open their mouth and claim they make more money than even @femiotedola per day, 🤣but @alex_unusual is humble, and does not try to pull down a fellow woman, so why will God not give her a billionaire husband?👑 #repost #BBnaija #instapic #love #Tolex #BBnaija2019 #instagram #share #DoubleWahala #FollowMe #beautiful #fashion #Lagos #Tuesday #Nigeria #follow #marriage #smile