Alex Unusual Joins Tiwa Savage As She Warns Debtors

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual has joined Afro-pop diva, Tiwa Savage, by also sending warning shots to companies owing her.

It was earlier reported that Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to call out companies she has promoted and still owe her.

In the same vein, Alex Unusual reposted Tiwa Savage’s post on her timeline calling out companies that are also indebted to her.

The reality TV star advised these companies not to take her silence for stupidity and she reiterated that she won’t forget or let go.

See her post below: