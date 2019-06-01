Alex Unusual Pens Romantic Birthday Message To Tobi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual took out time to pen a romantic message to fellow housemate during the Big Brother show, Tobi Bakre.

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakre was seen dancing legwork as he celebrates his birthday today. Tobi who was at the Moet Society dinner was well celebrated by the celebrities who graced the occasion.

Not being left out of the occasion, Alex Unusual wrote:

Happy birthday @tobibakre There is nothing I’ll type here that you don’t already know or I haven’t told you. Don’t cry too much and enjoy your day. God bless you abundantly.

Alex Unusual
