An absentee father is better than an abusive or deadbeat one – Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has urged people to stop judging single mothers so harshly.

The actress in a lengthy post on her Instagram page on Friday said no woman set out in life to raise a child alone and be labeled a single mother.

Ibrahim, who is a single mother herself having divorced her husband some years ago said an absentee father is better than an abusive or deadbeat one — Therefore there was absolutely nothing wrong when the woman decides to take an important decision like walking away from a relationship that isn’t good for her.

Read what she wrote below

Let’s not fool ourselves into thinking that any woman grows up with aspirations of raising a child by herself.

Why is it that when a woman has sex with, someone, be it a boyfriend or her husband, & she’s left alone, that’s a reflection of her ability to make a sound decision?

What we’re saying is; She should have been able to see into the future & know that the man she was having sex wit would leave. Either that, or we believe a woman should expect that by default, men will not handle their responsibilities.

Now, if a woman did believe that, she would be labeled as “bitter” or “scorned”, labels that already plague single mothers.

The woman will have her guard up & would be used against her that she doesn’t see a man for his potential and holds on to her past.

That is; if you’re never expected to do right, it won’t be counted as your fault when you do wrong.

It becomes more of a responsibility of the person who was wronged to know that who she was dealing with would do her wrong, instead of the one who did her wrong to simply not be an asshole.

Why is the blame always on the woman just because it was her choice to end that relationship and the same applies to a single dad. Two people who were great for each other at a particular time in their lives may be better off finding love elsewhere after time has passed or things change.

So it’s unreasonable to hold anyone accountable for their relationship status after their parental status has changed.

This is why some women find themselves putting up with a toxic relationship because of this fear.

They have to choose between being stranded or being damaged and unfortunately, choose the latter. Many single mothers chose to face that fear despite the stigma. Even for the sake of family, it benefits no one to remain in an unhealthy relationship. An absentee father is better than an abusive or deadbeat one. When a woman chooses to face judgment, stress & responsibility for her child as opposed to a miserable relationship at the cost of her Mental and Physical Health, it’s worth being commended.