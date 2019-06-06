Angela Okorie Calls Out Her Fake Friends Who Slept With Her Man

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has called out her fake friends, who she claimed slept with her man while showing fake social media love.

Angela Okorie who called out her fake friends who slept with her man via Instagram, wrote;

There are lots of them doing social media love, Preaching Gospel  yet they don’t even know God ,
Some calling You sis  Sis kill u there 😡😡😡😡 They comment lovely words on ur post , shameless people 🙈🙈🙈🙈 And goes to snitch , say ill things about u, Still goes behind to sleep with ur man, And comes back to say love u sis.

God will punish all of you one by one. God will expose you all in Jesus a name Amen. Speaking bad about me will only destroy you especially when I have been of help to you. I said God will punish you. I said what I said , Every unfriendly friend. In my life be destroyed by fire. They will still come and comment here. If u know your self and comment on my page Thunder will strick you.
Very Any how things them.”

Angela Okorie
