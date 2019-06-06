Angela Okorie Calls Out Her Fake Friends Who Slept With Her Man

Angela Okorie who called out her fake friends who slept with her man via Instagram, wrote;

There are lots of them doing social media love, Preaching Gospel yet they don’t even know God ,

Some calling You sis Sis kill u there They comment lovely words on ur post , shameless people And goes to snitch , say ill things about u, Still goes behind to sleep with ur man, And comes back to say love u sis.

God will punish all of you one by one. God will expose you all in Jesus a name Amen. Speaking bad about me will only destroy you especially when I have been of help to you. I said God will punish you. I said what I said , Every unfriendly friend. In my life be destroyed by fire. They will still come and comment here. If u know your self and comment on my page Thunder will strick you.

Very Any how things them.”