Angela Okorie Calls Out Nigerian Government As Container Falls On Cars In Apapa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has taken to Instagram to lament the state of Nigerian roads as tanker crushes many cars leading to death of many in Apapa.

Angela Okorie who called out the Nigerian government over container which fell on cars, linked it all to bad government. She further added that only a country that doesn’t value lives, will allow trucks to run on same lane as cars.

She wrote on Instagram;

Oh God 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
Only a country that doesn’t value lives
That will allow trucks to run on same lane
With normal cars
This is not fair
This is unacceptable
Who do we run to
When our leaders have failed us
Greedy politicians
They only care about them selves
RIP to those that lost their lives 😡😡😡😡💔💔💔💔
This is heart breaking

Angela Okorie
