Angela Okorie Calls Out Nigerian Government As Container Falls On Cars In Apapa

Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has taken to Instagram to lament the state of Nigerian roads as tanker crushes many cars leading to death of many in Apapa.

Angela Okorie who called out the Nigerian government over container which fell on cars, linked it all to bad government. She further added that only a country that doesn’t value lives, will allow trucks to run on same lane as cars.

She wrote on Instagram;

Oh God

Only a country that doesn’t value lives

That will allow trucks to run on same lane

With normal cars

This is not fair

This is unacceptable

Who do we run to

When our leaders have failed us

Greedy politicians

They only care about them selves

RIP to those that lost their lives

This is heart breaking