Angela Okorie drags fake friend peddling rumors about her and sleeping with her man

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is letting the world know just how angry she is today with fake friends.
The mom of one took to her IG page to call out a fake friend who peddles lies about her and still goes behind her to sleep with her man.
In her words;
There are lots of them doing social media love,
Preaching Gospel
yet they don’t even know God ,
Some calling You sis
Sis kill u there
They comment lovely words on ur post , shameless people ????
And goes to snitch , say ill things about u,
Still goes behind to sleep with ur man
And comes back to say love u sis
God will punish all of you one by one
God will expose you all in Jesus a name Amen.
Speaking bad about me will only destroy you especially when I have been of help to you.
I said God will punish you
I said what I said ,
Every unfriendly friend
In my life be destroyed by fire
They will still come and comment here
If u know your self and comment on my page Thunder will strick you.
Very Any how things them